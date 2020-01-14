Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2020 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/2/2020 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/20/2019 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MDT traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 213,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

