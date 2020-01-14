Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WesBanco (WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – WesBanco is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

12/27/2019 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 172,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,045. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

Get WesBanco Inc alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $16,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in WesBanco by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 238,350 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth $6,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WesBanco by 136.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 120,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.