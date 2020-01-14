Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/13/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Cyberark Software is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from increased demand for privileged access security. Moreover, strong demand across energy and pharmaceutical verticals drives revenues. Growing traction of Endpoint Privilege Manager within customers of all sizes and across industries is a tailwind. Strong demand across insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and transportation is an upside. The company is gaining from robust revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA and APJ. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on marketing programs are an overhang on margins. Moreover, intense competition from the likes of IBM in the access and identity management market is a major headwind.”

12/21/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CYBR stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

