Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,661,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

