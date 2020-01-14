Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 12,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 581,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 211,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,698,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 112,279 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

