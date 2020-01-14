West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $88,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.49. 447,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.97. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.