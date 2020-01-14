Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,848. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

