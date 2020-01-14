Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 536,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.