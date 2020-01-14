WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,600 ($34.20). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

SMWH opened at GBX 2,520 ($33.15) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,528.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,194.22.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70). Also, insider Simon Emeny purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

