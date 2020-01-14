WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $91,064.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $91,064.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank, Bittrex, EXX and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

