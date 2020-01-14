Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 32,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 38.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,867,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

