Wild Beast Block (WBB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,191.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $4,191.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00631633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009221 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

