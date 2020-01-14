William Hill (LON:WMH) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 243 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

WMH opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.43. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

