William Hill (LON:WMH) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the gambling company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

WMH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.58 ($2.94).

Shares of LON WMH traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.39). 3,890,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 64.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.48. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

