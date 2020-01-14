William Hill’s (WMH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 258 ($3.39) price target on the gambling company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.58 ($2.94).

WMH traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181.40 ($2.39). 3,890,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 64.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.48. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

