Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 3,515 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.20. 256,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. IBM has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

