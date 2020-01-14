Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 6,760 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $268,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

