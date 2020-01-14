Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $115.76. 3,054,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.