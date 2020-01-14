Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 7,970 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $628,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

