Wings Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $86,879.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.