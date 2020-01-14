WINk 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, WINk has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

