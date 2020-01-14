Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $779.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.27. Winmark has a 12-month low of $152.70 and a 12-month high of $206.10.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 289.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $676,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $2,475,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Winmark by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at $1,905,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Winmark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Winmark by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

