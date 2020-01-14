Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.