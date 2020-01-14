Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,241. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $335.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

