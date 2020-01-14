Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 2,214 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 212,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4767 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.