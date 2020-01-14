Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTFC stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

