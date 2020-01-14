Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.