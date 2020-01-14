Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in December

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In related news, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 18,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after buying an additional 1,097,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 107,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,561,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,977,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 333,687 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 108,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

