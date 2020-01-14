Wizz Air (WIZZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67).

1/13/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,480 ($45.78).

1/9/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/22/2019 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,380 ($57.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,450 ($45.38).

11/15/2019 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,329 ($56.95). 551,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a one year high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,947.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,705.56.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

