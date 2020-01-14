WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WNS stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. WNS has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WNS by 110.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

