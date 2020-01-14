Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $613.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $613.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.10 million and the highest is $615.30 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $579.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,230 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

