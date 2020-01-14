Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.