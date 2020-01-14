Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Woodward, Inc.Common Stock's ranking:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,132. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

