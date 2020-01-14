Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.50 ($14.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,161 ($15.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,157.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 985.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

