World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $666,410. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

