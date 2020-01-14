World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,858,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.