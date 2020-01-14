WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,130.71 ($14.87).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 984.94.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

