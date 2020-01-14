WPP TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $43,376.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $43,376.00 and $203.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.55 or 0.05765766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00121964 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,692,906 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.