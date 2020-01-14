XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.