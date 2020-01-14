XRP Market Cap Reaches $10.26 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC on exchanges including Korbit, FCoin, Binance and Independent Reserve. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.26 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,119,346 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,776,034 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, BTC Markets, Poloniex, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Bitso, Ovis, Bitstamp, Binance, OTCBTC, Kraken, CoinBene, CoinEgg, C2CX, Bitbns, Coinone, Huobi, Coinbe, Upbit, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, Bittrex, Braziliex, Tripe Dice Exchange, BtcTurk, WazirX, Koinex, HitBTC, Indodax, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Coinsquare, BitBay, BitMarket, BCEX, Bitlish, FCoin, Coindeal, BX Thailand, Zebpay, Exmo, Sistemkoin, LakeBTC, DragonEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Independent Reserve, Coinsuper, Exrates, B2BX, Gatehub, DigiFinex, Coinrail, CoinFalcon, Koineks, Coinhub, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, CEX.IO, Kuna, Ripple China, Bitbank, RippleFox, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Liquid, OKEx, Bithumb, GOPAX, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Stellarport, ABCC, Altcoin Trader, Covesting and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.