XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, XYO has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. XYO has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.06068865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX, KuCoin, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.