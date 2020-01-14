York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 228,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of York Water stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. York Water has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $590.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

YORW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.