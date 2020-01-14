Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.66. Acacia Communications posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

ACIA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,369 shares of company stock worth $90,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

