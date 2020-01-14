Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

