Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 598,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,171. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.