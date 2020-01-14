Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce sales of $76.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the highest is $77.76 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $61.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $288.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $290.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.82 million, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

