Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post $254.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.91 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $289.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $955.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.93 million to $972.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

