Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. Textainer Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textainer Group.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Textainer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 6,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,614. The company has a market cap of $608.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.25. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.