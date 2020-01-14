Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.61. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.40. 1,115,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

