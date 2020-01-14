Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $48.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.51 million and the highest is $49.90 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $51.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $198.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $198.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $205.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.09 million to $207.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $420.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

